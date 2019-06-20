The Youth 20/20 Can program is coming to Victoria to help engage youth in more volunteer opportunities. (Unsplash)

Victoria one of five B.C. cities to launch new youth volunteer program

Youth 20/20 Can gives young Canadians volunteer opportunities

Victoria youth will have improved volunteer experiences thanks to a new, federally-funded program.

Funded through the Canada Service Corps., the Youth 20/20 Can program helps young people identify skills and interests, build volunteer plans that fit their local community and lead and manage meaningful projects, events, or activities.

“By partnering with organizations like Youth 20/20 Can, our government is helping young leaders acquire important skills, develop individual strengths and gain essential life experiences,” said the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour.

READ ALSO: Do you(th) volunteer? Join the Vital Conversation!

READ ALSO: West Shore youth commended by RCMP

Lisa Mort-Putland, executive director of Volunteer Victoria, said the program gives youth the “opportunity to positively engage in community-building over an extended period by giving 120 hours of volunteering time. Through participation, youth will strengthen their skills, employability, and connections to community.”

Victoria is one of five B.C. cities to pick up the program – volunteer centres in Victoria, Cowichan, Nanaimo, Campbell River and Powell River have partnered Wachiay Friendship Centre in Courtney to implement the initiative, helping over 450 youth “gain confidence, self-esteem and resiliency to build their leadership and employment skills.


nina.grossman@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
FVRD chair calls B.C. incineration plan for Philippines waste ‘disturbing’
Next story
Channel your inner pirate in epic Canada-wide treasure hunt

Just Posted

Victoria teen killed on field trip near Sooke

Second youth also injured in falling tree incident at Camp Barnard

Oak Bay double murder trial: Blood splatter analyst says no shoe prints found in unit

RCMP analyst testifies to smears, fingermarks, ‘swipe and wipe’ patterns around apartment

Victoria one of five B.C. cities to launch new youth volunteer program

Youth 20/20 Can gives young Canadians volunteer opportunities

Scorpion gives birth at Victoria Bug Zoo after hitching ride in woman’s luggage

A Vancouver woman inadvertently brought the animal home from a trip to Cuba

Saanich filmmaker wins award at Indigenous awards in Calgary

Barbara Todd Hager took home the 2019 Inspire Arts Award

VIDEO: ‘Avengers: Endgame’ to be re-released with new footage

‘Avatar’ holds global box office record at $2.788 billion, while ‘Endgame’ stands at $2.743 billion…

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of June 18

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you support the government’s decision to approve the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion?

The federal government announced Tuesday its approval for the Trans Mountain pipeline… Continue reading

Comox Samaritan covers bear with blanket, gets a big surprise

Conservation officer says person lucky after animal hit by car in record year for bear encounters

Elias Pettersson wins Calder Trophy as NHL’s top rookie

Vancouver forward first Canuck to win award since Pavel Bure in 1992

FVRD chair calls B.C. incineration plan for Philippines waste ‘disturbing’

Metro Vancouver ‘uniquely capable’ of safely disposing of waste coming back to Canada, say officials

VIDEO: Acknowledging skeptics, finance minister vows to build Trans Mountain project

Bill Morneau said he recognizes ‘huge amount of anxiety’ in Calgary over future of oil and gas sector

Shovels could be in the ground on Trans Mountain by September, CEO says

Ian Anderson points to weeks likely required for NEB to reinstate 2016 regulatory record

RCMP allows officers to grow beards

Members can now wear beards and goatees, as long as they’re neatly groomed

Most Read