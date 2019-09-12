Victoria organization supports Indigenous tourism

Destination Greater Victoria and the Indigenous Tourism Association of Canada signed a memorandum on Wednesday to sponsor the International Indigenous Tourism Conference (IITC) for the next three years.

The International Indigenous Tourism Conference (IITC) is a three-day conference that explores Indigenous tourism as an economic driver.

“There is enormous potential in Indigenous tourism – both in Greater Victoria and across B.C.,” said Paul Nursey, CEO of Destination Greater Victoria. “Our organization is prioritizing partnerships with Indigenous communities in Greater Victoria and supporting them as they develop their visitor economies.”

The partnership agrees that IITC will give Destination Greater Victoria $1,500 to $5,000 a year for three years. Destination Greater Victoria commits staff resources and expertise to support the marketing and promotion of the IITC.

The 2019 conference will be held in Kelowna from Nov. 12 to 14 in the traditional territory of the Syilx Nation. The Syilx Nation will partner with the Nlakapamux and Secwepemc Nations, Tourism Kelowna, Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association, and Indigenous Tourism BC for the conference.

“I would like to thank Paul Nursey and the team at Destination Greater Victoria for their sponsorship of the International Indigenous Tourism Conference,” said Keith Henry, president and CEO of IIT. “The conference will create a robust discussion on the future of Indigenous tourism and will allow delegates to share best practices in Indigenous destination development, management and promotion.”

