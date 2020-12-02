Victoria paddling group breaks fundraising record

Athletes with Fairway Gorge Paddling Club’s open men’s staff head out on a high-tech outrigger canoe. The club raised more than $16,500 at its 2020 Wetdasche event. (Courtesy of Fairway Gorge Paddling Club)

A Victoria paddling club has rowed to an exciting new record.

The Fairway Gorge Paddling Club says the 2020 WetDashe event raised more than $16,500 for men’s health, by far the most the club has ever generated at an outrigger race event.

The 2020 event was virtual, with contestants running their own races within their own “bubbles” and regions. The event drew paddlers from across B.C., Canada, California and Australia.

Race officials introduced another new element this year, with paddling crews or individual competitors able to “speed up” their race times by one second for every $10 raised – competitors improved their odds of winning and generated donations to fund research and the development of an advanced prostate cancer diagnostic scanning tool through the BC Cancer Foundation.

READ ALSO: Victoria’s WetDashe paddling race makes a virtual splash this year

Sarah Roth, president of the BC Cancer Foundation, thanked organizers for getting creative in response to COVID-19.

“Prostate cancer is a leading health issue facing men in B.C. and thanks to WetDashe donors’ support of the BC Cancer Foundation, you will help advance cutting-edge detection technology that will directly improve outcomes for men facing this disease,” she said.

Debbie Greenway, BC Cancer development officer, said the organization is humbled by the generosity.

“Your dedication and determination to give back and to help others in your community is appreciated and will definitely make a difference to those on a cancer journey,” she said.

All applicants were submitted in a randomized draw for prizes valued at $1,500.

READ ALSO: Fairway Gorge Paddle Club outrigger relay race raises money for men’s health

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

fundraiserPaddlingVictoria