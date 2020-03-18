Victoria parkades ditch attendants in effort to reduce COVID-19 exposure

Some parkades were free this week, but fees are back in place

Parking was free in downtown parkades on Tuesday, but fees are back in place Wednesday. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)

For a short-lived day all parkades in downtown Victoria were free, but payment is back up as usual – without attendants.

“The gates at City parkades were open yesterday as a courtesy to the public as the City worked towards automated only parking payments to help minimize the spread of COVID-19 and person-to-person interactions,” explained Bill Eisenhauer, head of engagement at the City of Victoria.

As of Wednesday morning only automated payments via cash or credit cards will be accepted in parkades until further notice, with no staff on site managing the stations.

This could mean planning for a bit of extra time to process a payment. If machines are malfunctioning, however, some staff will still be on site monitoring the parkades (just not taking payment) and able to help.

On-street parking will also continue to require payment.

To minimize the chances of COVID-19 exposure even more, the City is encouraging people to embrace technology.

“During this time, the City is also encouraging the public to consider using the City’s ParkVictoria app to pay for their on-street parking, whenever possible.”

