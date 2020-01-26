Victoria PD will continue to patrol James Bay for wolf seen Saturday

But police also say they will return to regular duties

VicPD say they will continue to patrol James Bay for a wolf spotted Saturday, but also return to regular duties (VicPD/Twitter)

Victoria Police Department said officers will continue to patrol James Bay in looking for a wolf seen Saturday afternoon, but also return to regular duties.

“Please continue to be vigilant and consider keeping pets and children indoors overnight,” read the latest available update posted Saturday evening. “If you see the wolf, please call 911.”

Police and B.C. Conservation Service (BCCOS) officers responded to the neighbourhood after receiving multiple reports of the animal just after 3 p.m.

RELATED: VicPD confirms wolf sighting in James Bay

BCCOS said in an update shared on various social media accounts that the wolf spotted roaming around James Bay may have made its way from Discovery Island.

The #BCCOS believes the wolf may have made its way from Discovery Island. So far, the wolf has shown no aggression, and CO’s are hopeful it will swim back tonight. #JamesBayWolf2020 — BC CO Service (@_BCCOS) January 26, 2020

“So far, the wolf has shown no aggression,” it read, adding that officers were hopeful that the animal would return to Discovery Island Saturday.

Conservation officers are urging the public to give the animal lots of space if they spot it. “Please don’t approach or follow, keep children away and dogs on a leash,” it reads.

Conservation officers are monitoring the situation and liaising with Victoria Police Department. Residents are urged to report sightings to 1-877-952-7277.

Multiple people spotted the animal yesterday afternoon.

ALERT | A confirmed wolf sighting has been made in James Bay. Patrol officers & BC Conservation officers are responding. Follow this link for info on what to do if you spot it: https://t.co/WrKiZsoGxc #yyj pic.twitter.com/lqZzjD1dMb — Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) January 25, 2020

RELATED: WATCH: Video captured of Takaya, lone wolf on Discovery Island in Oak Bay

RELATED: Discovery Island wolf continues to thrive

If the wolf seen in James Bay indeed visited from Discovery Island, something BCCOS could not confirm, his name would be Takaya, said to be a senior wolf. Coastal wolves survive off of crab and other marine life along the foreshore. It is unclear how and when the animal arrived on the island.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com