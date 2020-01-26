VicPD say they will continue to patrol James Bay for a wolf spotted Saturday, but also return to regular duties (VicPD/Twitter)

Victoria PD will continue to patrol James Bay for wolf seen Saturday

But police also say they will return to regular duties

Victoria Police Department said officers will continue to patrol James Bay in looking for a wolf seen Saturday afternoon, but also return to regular duties.

“Please continue to be vigilant and consider keeping pets and children indoors overnight,” read the latest available update posted Saturday evening. “If you see the wolf, please call 911.”

Police and B.C. Conservation Service (BCCOS) officers responded to the neighbourhood after receiving multiple reports of the animal just after 3 p.m.

RELATED: VicPD confirms wolf sighting in James Bay

BCCOS said in an update shared on various social media accounts that the wolf spotted roaming around James Bay may have made its way from Discovery Island.

“So far, the wolf has shown no aggression,” it read, adding that officers were hopeful that the animal would return to Discovery Island Saturday.

Conservation officers are urging the public to give the animal lots of space if they spot it. “Please don’t approach or follow, keep children away and dogs on a leash,” it reads.

Conservation officers are monitoring the situation and liaising with Victoria Police Department. Residents are urged to report sightings to 1-877-952-7277.

Multiple people spotted the animal yesterday afternoon.

RELATED: WATCH: Video captured of Takaya, lone wolf on Discovery Island in Oak Bay

RELATED: Discovery Island wolf continues to thrive

If the wolf seen in James Bay indeed visited from Discovery Island, something BCCOS could not confirm, his name would be Takaya, said to be a senior wolf. Coastal wolves survive off of crab and other marine life along the foreshore. It is unclear how and when the animal arrived on the island.

Like us on Facebook and follow @wolfgang_depner

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Virus death toll in China rises as U.S. prepares evacuation

Just Posted

Victoria PD will continue to patrol James Bay for wolf seen Saturday

But police also say they will return to regular duties

Local Monarchist says Saanich Peninsula would be a ‘great place’ for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Bruce Hallsor also expects the couple’s professional opportunities to lie outside Greater Victoria

Court rejects mistrial for accused Victoria drug dealer who fired his lawyer

Horst Schirmer filed a mistrial application on basis of receiving incompetent representation

Saanich seeks young residents to serve on 2020 advisory committees

Youth members must be between 16 and 24 years old

VicPD confirms wolf sighting in James Bay

Police ask that children and pets be taken inside

Officials reaching out to those in contact with Canada’s first coronavirus patient

The illness has sickened at least 1,975 people and killed 56 in China

Risk of coronavirus low in B.C. as first case emerges in Toronto: officials

There have been no confirmed cases of the virus in B.C.

‘Presumptive case’ of coronavirus in Canada confirmed by Ontario doctors

Man in his 50s felt ill on his return to Canada from Wuhan, China

VIDEO: Drone footage shows extent of damage in Highway 4 rockslide

Tofino, Ucluelet still cut off from rest of the island, as crews work to repair roadway

People knowingly take fentanyl so make policy changes to reduce harm: B.C. study

Dr. Jane Buxton, an epidemiologist at the centre, says drug users need more resources,

‘My heart is going to bleed’: Bodies brought back to Canada following Iran plane crash

Remains of Sahar Haghjoo, 37, and her eight-year-old daughter, Elsa Jadidi, were identified last weekend

BCLC opens novelty bet on Harry and Meghan moving to the west coast

Meanwhile, real estate agency points to four possible homes for the family

Canada slips in global corruption ranking in aftermath of SNC-Lavalin scandal

The country obtained a score of 77, which places it at the top in the Americas

Wuhan bans cars, Hong Kong closes schools as coronavirus spreads

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said her government will raise its response level to emergency, highest one

Most Read