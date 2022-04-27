Victoria petting zoo patrons, staff mourn loss of longtime resident Peanut Butter

Beacon Hill Children’s Farm said goodbye to beloved, longtime resident miniature horse Peanut Butter on Tuesday, April 26. (Beacon Hill Children’s Farm/Facebook) Beacon Hill Children’s Farm said goodbye to beloved, longtime resident miniature horse Peanut Butter on Tuesday, April 26. (Beacon Hill Children’s Farm/Facebook) Beacon Hill Children’s Farm said goodbye to beloved, longtime resident miniature horse Peanut Butter on Tuesday, April 26. (Beacon Hill Children’s Farm/Facebook)

Condolences are pouring in for a small horse with a big impact at Beacon Hill Children’s Farm.

Miniature horse Peanut Butter, a mainstay at the Victoria petting zoo for decades, died Tuesday (April 26).

The farm shared the news on Facebook, where it was announced Monday that the aged lady would be visiting a vet the next day.

“The farm team might be facing a very difficult and heartbreaking vet visit which will determine if the time has come to say our final goodbye to a deeply loved long-time farm resident,” a post on social media read.

A follow-up post Tuesday confirmed Peanut Butter’s passing.

“With a very heavy heart, we had to say goodbye to our miniature horse Lady Peanut Butter this morning. She leaves a big hole in our hearts and we will take some time to deal with her loss and start healing.”

The farm reopened Tuesday afternoon with condolences and fond memories flooding in on Facebook.

Peanut Butter was remembered as gentle, patient and a true character.

“She won the lottery when she landed with you, and you gave her 24 fabulous years of being loved, cared for, and widely adored by everyone who visited her. Thank you for sharing her with us,” wrote Beth Olomew on Facebook.

Many of the hundreds of comments shared memories, fondness and even a sense of friendship with the small horse.

“Peanut Butter touched so many people and brought smiles to countless faces,” wrote Sarah Cottrell. “May she run free now past the rainbow bridge with her friends that have already crossed before her.”

