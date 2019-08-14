PIGS rocking out, accompanied by their impressive laser show. (PIGS submission)

Victoria Pink Floyd tribute band to kick off North American tour in Sidney

Band started out ten years ago at Winspear, now they’re back

Local Pink Floyd tribute band PIGS are playing at the Mary Winspear in September, 10 years since they first hit the stage at the venue.

Formed in 2008 in Victoria, the band have spent the last decade touring locally and on the mainland, developing their skills in recreating an accurate depiction of the Pink Floyd sound.

“A lot has changed in those ten years, we’ve learned many new things and got a lot better,” says lead singer Josh Szczepanowski, adding with a laugh, “We certainly have a lot more lasers now and we try to get better every year. Mainly by buying more lasers.”

PIGS’ In The Flesh Tour, has 40 dates in Canada with more American gigs to be added. The band say fans can expect to hear songs from The Wall, The Dark Side of the Moon, Wish You Were Here, and Animals, along with other classics from Meddle to The Division Bell. The tour starts in Sidney, B.C., goes to Sydney, N.S. and then back, including stops in Newfoundland, as well as the U.S.A.

The tribute band gets their name from the iconic pig in Pink Floyd imagery and have played to over 100,000 Canadian fans over the years. PIGS aim to recreate the live experience of the seventies, so use authentic gear, accurate parts, and sing as closely to the real members as possible. In keeping with Pink Floyd’s reputation for theatrical staging, PIGS have also invested in the aforementioned lasers, with the help of visual artist VJ Photon (Erik Nortman) to recreate the band’s live vibe.

PIGS use over a dozen different guitars and bass guitars each night, and try to mix elements of studio and live versions. Each gig in the tour will last almost three hours.

The first two concerts will be at the Charlie White Theatre in Sidney on Sept. 6 and Sept. 7. The first will feature a full performance of Wish You Were Here and the second evening will be a full performance of Animals. Both nights will also include a variety of Floyd songs from the band’s back catalogue.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30.

Tickets are $46.50 with a 10 per cent discount if buying a ticket to both shows. Phone the box office at 250-656-0275, or go online at marywinspear.ca for tickets.


