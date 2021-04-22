Starting in June, Government Street will be closed to most vehicles between Humboldt and View streets. A section of Government Street was transformed into a pedestrian-priority walkway in the wake of COVID-19. (Black Press Media file photo)

Starting in June, Government Street will be closed to most vehicles between Humboldt and View streets. A section of Government Street was transformed into a pedestrian-priority walkway in the wake of COVID-19. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria plans 10-hour closures of Government Street come June

City’s business relief plan extended, Government St. from Humboldt to View closed noon to 10 p.m.

Ten-hour daily closures of Government Street to motor vehicle traffic, between Humboldt and View streets, is a key element in the City of Victoria’s pandemic recovery assistance program for 2021.

As part of the support of downtown businesses, in the wake of the indoor dining ban and beyond, Victoria council approved a plan to extend the Business Recovery from Pandemic Bylaw – branded as Build Back Victoria – past its planned end date of Oct. 31 and continue to monitor the results.

The use of public space for private uses, including relaxing rules around using sidewalks for seating space for restaurants, pubs and other food primary businesses, has been central to the program. Most councillors agreed the move has added vibrancy to downtown streetscapes, with more than one saying the patios give the area a more European flavour.

RELATED STORY: Success of Broad Street closure prompts more permanent version in Victoria

“Thank you, I can’t wait for the summer,” said Mayor Lisa Helps. She was already thinking ahead, noting aloud that the city and Downtown Victoria Business Association could team up for a Patio Fest event to promote outdoor dining on the slowest night of the week.

Starting in June, Government Street will be closed to motor vehicles between noon and 10 p.m. daily, but open to pedestrians and northbound horse-drawn carriages, bicycles and pedicabs. The corridor has been the most visible area downtown of the city’s allowance to place patios on sidewalks, and the increase of pedestrian space to allow for distancing during the pandemic.

The opening hours of 10 p.m. to noon will allow for emergency vehicles and morning deliveries and commuters. Cross streets are not affected.

While he voiced appreciation for how the streetscape changes have livened up the downtown, Coun. Ben Isitt cautioned that post-pandemic, the city will need to land on an appropriate balance between commercial interests and public interests. He also worried that the ability to use public space at no charge could give businesses that have taken advantage of the Build Back Victoria program somewhat of an unfair advantage.

RELATED STORY: City seeks input on reimagining Victoria public spaces during COVID-19

Coun. Stephen Andrew said it’s going to take several years for some of these businesses to recover the losses of the past 12 to 18 months.

“I would like to see this go on and on. Yes, we may have to look at the future use of public space, but I would like to see this continue,” he said. “To me, it makes downtown look fantastic and exciting.”

The discussion also included a recommendation that staff to ensure all businesses serving on patios have their washrooms open to patrons, and those adding a smaller outdoor space ensure those spaces are fully accessible for people with mobility challenges by July 1.

The city also plans further pedestrian friendly and public seating enhancements along Government Street as part of the spring and summer program.

 

Do you have a story tip? Email:don.descoteau@blackpress.ca. Follow us on Instagram.  
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of VictoriaDininglocal business

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Former B.C. gaming minister says she wasn’t told directly about dirty cash flowing to casinos
Next story
B.C. police say they take ‘exception’ to conducting roadblocks limiting travel

Just Posted

A member of the Belmont Secondary School in Langford has tested positive for COVID-19, the Sooke School District announced Thursday afternoon. (Black Press Media File Photo)
Positive COVID-19 case identified at Belmont Secondary School in Langford

Other school members could’ve been exposed on April 20

Starting in June, Government Street will be closed to most vehicles between Humboldt and View streets. A section of Government Street was transformed into a pedestrian-priority walkway in the wake of COVID-19. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria plans 10-hour closures of Government Street come June

City’s business relief plan extended, Government St. from Humboldt to View closed noon to 10 p.m.

As part of the province’s strategy to combat the opioid overdose crisis, take-home naloxone kits have been distributed throughout the province. (Courtesy of Gaëlle Nicolussi)
Vancouver Island could be at its worst point of overdose crises yet: medical health officer

Island Health issued overdose advisories for Victoria, various communities in the last two weeks

While Buccaneer Days public events are cancelled again, such as the annual parade, a home and business decorating contest will allow the spirit of the event to live on. (Facebook)
Esquimalt Buccaneer Days COVID-19 cannon fodder again

Annual celebration cancelled a second time, decorating contest full steam ahead

Police are looking for this suspect after a man was stabbed on Pandora Avenue Tuesday night. (Photo courtesy of Victoria Police Department)
Police seek suspect in Victoria stabbing

The stabbing took place in the 900-block of Pandora Avenue, just before 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and United States President Joe Biden smile as they say farewell following a virtual joint statement in Ottawa, Tuesday, February 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Trudeau pledges to cut emissions by 40% to 45% by 2030, short of U.S. goal

Trudeau announced target during a virtual climate summit convened by U.S. President Joe Biden

(Black Press Media file photo)
POLL: Have rising prices caused you to give up hope of buying a home?

Do you have a spare 50 grand or so kicking around (have… Continue reading

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of April 20

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

MLA Shirley Bond, right, answers questions during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on February 19, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Former B.C. gaming minister says she wasn’t told directly about dirty cash flowing to casinos

Shirley Bond said Thursday civil forfeiture, gang violence and gambling addiction were also major concerns in 2011

RCMP Constable Etsell speaks to tourists leaving the area at a police roadblock on Westside Road south of Fintry, B.C., Thursday, July 23, 2009. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Yvonne Berg
B.C. police say they take ‘exception’ to conducting roadblocks limiting travel

Asking the police to enforce roadblocks exposes officers to further risk and possible COVID-19 infections, says federation president Brian Sauve

The conservation service confirmed they do not relocate cougars from settled areas but that euthanasia is not necessarily the fate for an animal in the Fanny Bay area. The hope is that the animal will move on to wild areas. (File photo)
Woman hopes cat-stalking Fanny Bay cougar can avoid euthanization

Conservation officers do not relocate the animals from Vancouver Island

Tofino residents expressed frustration over a recent post by Long Beach Lodge owner Tim Hackett that falsely claimed all residents have been vaccinated. (Westerly file photo)
Resort owner apologizes for suggesting Tofino is safe to travel to

Long Beach Lodge owner Tim Hackett apologizes to community and visitors

BC Hydro released a survey Thursday, April 22. It found that many British Columbians are unintentionally contributing to climate change with their yard maintenance choices. (Pixabay)
Spend a lot of time doing yard work? It might be contributing to climate change

Recent BC Hydro survey finds 60% of homeowners still use gas-powered lawnmowers and yard equipment

Journal de Montreal is seen in Montreal, on Thursday, April 22, 2021. The daily newspaper uses a file picture of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau dressed in traditional Indian clothing during his trip to India to illustrate a story on the Indian variant of the coronavirus. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press
Montreal newspaper blasted for front-page photo of Trudeau in India

Trudeau is wearing traditional Indian clothes and holding his hands together in prayer beside a caption that reads, ‘The Indian variant has arrived’

Most Read