Victoria playgrounds, outdoor fitness areas reopen Friday

City rolls out level two of Parks and Recreation COVID-19 Recovery Plan

Victoria playgrounds reopen June 12 during level two of the city’s gradual return to parks and recreations programs and services. (Black Press Media file photo)

Playgrounds across Victoria will soon shed the yellow caution tape adorned across monkey bars and swing sets in response to COVID-19.

On June 12 the City is reopening playgrounds, spray parks, basketball courts, outdoor fitness areas and lacrosse boxes as part of the second level of City’s COVID-19 parks and recreation recovery Plan, approved by council on Thursday.

“Recreation and play are essential elements of community health and well-being,” says a statement from Mayor Lisa Helps. “For many children and families, shooting some hoops or getting back to your favourite swings and monkey bars will feel like a significant milestone in the recovery process.”

Level two of the City’s recovery plan – which kicks off Friday – includes all outdoor recreation facilities and details for the “safe operation of summer camps, a return to park and field bookings by community groups and outdoor adult health and wellness programs at Royal Athletic Park.

The City says it is reopening parks services in managed stages, as guided by public health authorities, industry guidelines and WorkSafeBC requirements.

Level one saw the City reopen tennis and pickleball courts, skate and bike parks and sports fields. The Crystal Pool and Fitness Centre will reopen in the third phase of the plan, which isn’t anticipated until January 2021.

