Victoria police apprehend man following 8-hour barricade

Irritant gas used after negotiations failed

Victoria police officers resorted to using an irritant gas on a man Monday night after an afternoon of negotiating with him to go into custody failed.

Officers attended a suite in a multi-unit residential building in the 600-block of Douglas Street shortly after noon Oct. 18 to apprehend a man wanted on several criminal and mental health warrants. The man barricaded himself in his suite upon speaking with police.

Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team (GVERT) members and crisis negotiators were called in and spent the afternoon trying to convince the man to let them in. When those efforts failed, VicPD said officers used several other tactics, including the use of an irritant gas.

At approximately 8:30 p.m., officers entered the suite and took the man into custody. He was transported to hospital for a mental health assessment, according to VicPD. No one was physically injured in the incident.

Anyone with further information about the incident can contact the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

