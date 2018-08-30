Victoria Police are looking for a suspect seen watching a woman shower

The individual was seen at an Esquimalt residence on Monday evening

VicPD are looking for information about a suspicious man who was seen spying on a woman as she was in the shower (News files)

Victoria Police are asking the public for information in regards to an incident that took place Esquimalt on Monday (Aug. 27).

Officers were called to the 1200-block of Juno Street in the evening after a young woman noticed that a bathroom window was being held open by an unknown individual while she was in the shower.

Several VicPD officers attended and were unable to locate any suspects. Police were unable to get a description of the individual.

Investigators are asking anybody that notices any similar, suspicious activities to call 911.

