Victoria Police are looking for John Buchanan

Victoria Police are asking for the public’s help in locating John Buchanan.

Buchanan was originally reported missing on April 1, but during investigation Police learned that he is wanted on BC-wide warrants and may be actively avoiding contact with the police.

The BC Missing person protocols require that his well-being is confirmed before the missing person case can be closed.

Buchanan is a 39 year-old Caucasian man described as six foot, one inch tall with a slim build, weighing 175 lbs. Buchanan has blue-green eyes and short, sandy blonde hair.

Police are asking anyone with information about Buchanan’s whereabouts to call 250-995-7654. Anonymous calls can be made to the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers line at 1-800-222-8477.

