Victoria police arrest federal offender following foot chase

Travis Moore, 28, was wanted for breaching the conditions of his statutory release

Following a short foot chase, Victoria police snagged a man wanted Canada-wide for breaching the conditions of his statutory release.

Travis Moore, 28, is a federal offender serving a five-year sentence for several convictions including break and enter, robbery, assault and assault causing bodily harm.

On Tuesday night, shortly after 7 p.m., officers were called to the 900-block of Yates Street (April 14) for a reported sighting of Moore. Officers located Moore and chased him down to Quadra and Yates streets where they arrested him without incident.

Police had previously attempted to arrest Moore on April 11 in Beacon Hill Park, but he had slipped away through the bushes.

He is now being held in custody.

