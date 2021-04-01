Victoria police arrest man after woman followed, yelled at

Victoria police arrested a man Wednesday night (March 31) after he reportedly followed a woman, yelling at her and hitting garbage cans. (Black Press Media file photo)

A man was arrested Wednesday night after reportedly yelling and hitting garbage cans while following a woman.

Shortly before 9 p.m. on March 31, police received a call from the woman who said she was in the area of Cook Street and Rockland Avenue. After calling 911, she ran from the man and found a bystander who accompanied her to safety.

Police arrived quickly and located a suspect in the area. A knife was found in the man’s possession, despite conditions of probation stemming from an assault file that banned him from having a weapon. In 2020, the man randomly struck a person in Victoria with a wooden stick.

READ ALSO: Witnesses sought after woman attacked by three men downtown Victoria

He now faces recommended charges of breach of probation.

VicPD said it is aware of several recent, unrelated incidents where women have been targeted or attacked in Victoria and it is investigating all of them.

“If you feel unsafe or are confronted by someone, please call 911 and, if possible, go to a public place, like a store, restaurant or community centre where other people are also in attendance,” VicPD said.

Anyone with information can contact the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ ALSO: Victoria police make arrest after unprovoked attacks on women

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

VictoriaVictoria Police Department