Police arrested a man in the 900-block of Pandora Ave. for allegedly assaulting two people with a knife. (Black Press Media File)

Victoria police arrest man at gunpoint for allegedly assaulting two people with a knife

The man was arrested Monday night after in incident in the 900-block of Pandora Ave.

Victoria police arrested a man at gunpoint Monday night after he allegedly assaulted two people with a knife.

Around 7 p.m. officers were called to the 900-block of Pandora Avenue after reports came in of a man assaulting people with a weapon. When officers arrived they found two victims and several witnesses.

One of the assaults was captured on a security camera.

A short time later the patrol officer searching the area found the suspect with two other people in a park in the 1000-block of Opal Avenue. As the officer approached, the man tried to walk away, and refused to stop and face the officer.

The officer drew his gun and ordered the suspect to the ground. The suspect followed the commands and was held at gunpoint until more officers arrived and took him into custody.

No one required medical treatment for the incident.

The suspect was transported to cells where he was held for morning court. Police are recommending charges including assault, assault with a weapon and uttering threats.

