Victoria police arrest man carrying handgun and nearly $30,000 in cash

The man was apprehended during a proactive patrol on the morning of Sept. 5

Victoria police say they arrested a man who was in possession of a loaded handgun and nearly $30,000 in cash last week.

Officers made the discovery during a proactive patrol in the 200-block of Gorge Road East shortly before 10 a.m. last Thursday (Sept. 5), according to a VicPD news release.

“In addition to the firearm that was located in a satchel the man was wearing, he also had over $29,000 in Canadian currency and $320 in U.S. currency,” the release stated.

Police say the man is well-known to authorities.

“Officers determined the accused was prohibited from possessing firearms due to previous convictions for drug trafficking, robbery, and other offences,” the release said. “He was held in custody to appear in court and is facing five firearms-related charges.”

Online court documents identify the accused as 37-year-old Stephen James Harley Leonard.

Leonard is set to appear in court on Sept. 10 in Port Alberni.