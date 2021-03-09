Victoria police arrested a man Monday night (March 8) after a business reported him stealing merchandise, assaulting an employee and smashing its glass door. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria police arrest man following assault, smashed glass door

Man was wanted on outstanding Canada-wide warrant

After someone stole from a business, assaulted someone and damaged property, Victoria police arrested a suspect Monday night.

Officers were called to a business in the 3000-block of Blanshard Street shortly after 6 p.m. on March 8 for a report a man had assaulted a staff member and smashed a glass door. Upon arriving, officers learned the suspect had stolen items from the store and, when confronted, assaulted a staff member leaving them with non-life-threatening injuries. He then smashed the business’s door and fled.

Police identify Metchosin shooting victim

Police located and arrested a suspect at a temporary housing facility in the 1900-block of Blanshard Street. He was also arrested on an outstanding Canada-wide warrant for assault with a weapon related to an incident in Vancouver.

Anyone with information can contact the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654, extension 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Pregnancy prompts sage advice from RCMP officer for women thinking about policing

 

VictoriaVictoria Police Department

