Victoria police arrest man for breach less than two hours after release from custody

Victoria police arrested a man on Wednesday morning less than two hours after he was released from custody.

Officers from several different units were monitoring the 38-year-old man as he was released from custody around 10 a.m. on April 28 as they were concerned about his likelihood to re-offend.

Police say the man has more than 70 convictions, including unprovoked and random assaults, assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm. Police also said the man injured several correctional facility staff in 2019.

The man’s release came with a number of probation conditions and just after 11:30 a.m., officers say the man breached several of those conditions. Officers arrested the man in the 800-block of Johnson Street and he was transported to VicPD cells, where he was held in custody.

