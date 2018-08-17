Victoria Police arrest man in relation to indecent act at Beacon Hill Park

The man is known to police, and is facing three charges

Victoria police are recommending three charges against a Victoria man after an indecent act.

On Aug. 9, police were called to Bridge Way in Beacon Hill park, near Goodacre Lake, just after 6:30 p.m.

On scene, they spoke with a woman who said a man had approached her while she was sitting and reading. He began asking her questions that made her uncomfortable, and then exposed himself.

At this point, police are uncertain if this man is also involved in a few similar incidents that happened on the Galloping Goose Trail on Aug. 8.

VicPD spokesperson Const. Matt Rutherford said that while the man has a similar description, at this point there’s only enough information to charge him with the Beacon Hill Park event, though investigations are ongoing.

Police are recommending one charge of “indecent act”, and two charges of “fail to comply with probation.”

The man is known to police and will appear in court today.

