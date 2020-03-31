Victoria police arrest man in stolen Jubilee Hospital worker’s car

An improvised firearm found in a stolen vehicle on Douglas Street was equipped to fire 12-gauge shotgun shells. (Courtesy of VicPD)

Suspect found in car with drugs, stolen property and weapons

A man suspected of stealing a vehicle belonging to a Victoria health worker is now in police custody.

Around 12:30 p.m. on March 30, a police officer noticed a stolen vehicle parked in the 1700-block of Douglas Street with a man inside. The car had been stolen from the home of a Royal Jubilee Hospital health care worker the night before.

READ ALSO: Two men arrested after lying about having COVID-19 to stay in AirBnb unit for free

After more patrol officers were called in, the driver was arrested. Officers searched the car and found drugs, stolen property and weapons including knives, a baton and a improvised firearm or a ‘zip gun.’

The zip gun was equipped to fire 12-gauge shotgun shells.

VicPD said no was injured during the arrest and the file remains under investigation. To report any information on this incident, the public can call the non-emergency line at 250-995-7654. To report anonymously call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ ALSO: VicPD stop stolen vehicle filled with fentanyl, meth, fake firearm

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

stolen autosVictoria Police Department