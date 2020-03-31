Victoria police arrest man in stolen Jubilee Hospital worker’s car

A man suspected of stealing a vehicle belonging to a Victoria health worker is now in police custody.
Around 12:30 p.m. on March 30, a police officer noticed a stolen vehicle parked in the 1700-block of Douglas Street with a man inside. The car had been stolen from the home of a Royal Jubilee Hospital health care worker the night before.
After more patrol officers were called in, the driver was arrested. Officers searched the car and found drugs, stolen property and weapons including knives, a baton and a improvised firearm or a ‘zip gun.’
The zip gun was equipped to fire 12-gauge shotgun shells.
VicPD said no was injured during the arrest and the file remains under investigation. To report any information on this incident, the public can call the non-emergency line at 250-995-7654. To report anonymously call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
