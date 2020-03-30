Victoria police arrest suspect in two daytime robberies

A man was arrested in connection with robberies at two Victoria businesses. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria police have arrested one man in relation to two daytime robberies at Victoria businesses.

At around 10:15 a.m. on Thursday, March 26, officers were called to the 400-block of Cook Street for a report of a robbery.

Police learned the man had entered the business, told staff that he had a weapon and demanded cash. The man was given the money and fled the area without causing any injuries.

Several police officers were on scene and a VicPD K9 unit was used to search for the suspect without success.

Shortly before 5 p.m. the same day officers responded to a similar robbery in the 2100-block of Quadra Street. A suspect was located and taken into custody. No one was injured in the second robbery either.

Police believe the same suspect is linked to both robberies, however the incidents are still under investigation.

Anyone with information or who witnessed the robberies can call the VicPD non-emergency line at 250-995-7654. People can also report anonymously through the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

