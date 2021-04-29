Victoria police arrest man with warrants from two 2020 alleged assaults

Officers found the man sitting next to a fire in Beacon Hill Park on April 28

Victoria police arrested a man Wednesday who was wanted on warrants relating to two 2020 assaults.

Officers were patrolling Beacon Hill Park on April 28 when they encountered a man sitting next to a fire in the “gravel area” of the park, near the 100-block of Douglas Street. They learned the man had outstanding warrants against him, arrested him and transported him to VicPD cells, where he was held for court.

In one incident last May, the man allegedly assaulted a Hillside Avenue store employee. The man had a replica firearm in his possession, which breached his court-ordered conditions from a previous conviction. After that, he was released with conditions and a future court date.

Last November, the man allegedly spit on a Douglas Street restaurant employee after stealing food. Police arrived and the man was taken into custody after a brief struggle with officers. At that time, he was released with more conditions and a court date.

READ: Alleged Island ‘slumlord’ accused of multiple property violations taken to court

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Victoria