Victoria police arrest two men after one was allegedly pointing a gun at the other

Victoria police says nobody was injured in the incident in Beacon Hill Park

Two men were arrested at gunpoint after Victoria police got a report about a man allegedly pointing a gun at another man in Beacon Hill Park on Friday night.

VicPD says nobody was injured in the incident. The two men were taken into custody just after 9:30 p.m. and officers did an evidence search at that time.

Patrol officers have taken 2 men into custody at gunpoint after a call that one man was pointing a gun at another man in Beacon Hill Park. No injuries have been reported & officers are conducting an evidence search now. Pls give them space to do their work. #yyj — Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) May 8, 2021

READ: Family wants investigation into man’s 1981 death while in Victoria police custody

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Victoria