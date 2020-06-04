Victoria police arrest two people during ‘tweet-a-long’ Strike Force operation

The Victoria Police Department is offering a “behind the scenes” look during a “tweet-a-long” as the Strike Force team conducts a search warrant targeting property offenders.
On Thursday morning police focused their efforts on a business in Greater Victoria believed to be buying and selling stolen property.
Around 7:45 a.m., VicPD tweeted their warrant had been approved and “we’re briefing on the warrant execution.” According to police, each warrant begins with an extensive background investigation, a risk assessment and a detailed plan to keep everyone safe.
While Strike Force leads the operation, other units help support those officers.
Just after 8 a.m., police served the warrant to the business and arrested a man and a woman for property related offences and laundering the proceeds of crime.
The search involves up to eight officers and take a “systematic approach,” while documenting the contents of the business and property related to crime.
