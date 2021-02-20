Victoria police arrested a woman Saturday morning supsected of bear-spraying and stabbing a man several times. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

Victoria police arrested a woman Saturday morning supsected of bear-spraying and stabbing a man several times. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

Victoria police arrest woman after man bear-sprayed, stabbed several times

Suspect briefly barricaded herself before surrendering to police

A man was bear-sprayed and stabbed several times Saturday morning at a temporary housing facility in Victoria.

Shortly after 11 a.m., police were called to a multi-unit temporary housing facility in the 100-block of Gorge Road East after receiving reports that one or more people had been bear sprayed. Officers located one man who had been bear-sprayed and stabbed several times. He was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police identified a suspect in one of the housing facility suites and, after she briefly barricaded herself inside, arrested her and transported her to cells.

Anyone with information can contact the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654, extension 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

