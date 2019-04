David Johnson, 56, was last seen in downtown Victoria on April 9

Victoria Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

David Johnson is a 56-year-old Caucasian man standing five feet, 10 inches tall with a medium build. He has long brown hair and blue eyes.

Johnson was last seen in downtown Victoria on April 9 and officers are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone that sees Johnson is being asked to call 911.

