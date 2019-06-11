Victoria police called after lethargic dog found in car on 26 C day

Victoria Police are reminding people not to leave animals in cars during a hot day.
During Tuesday’s blistering afternoon, where temperatures hit a high of 26 C, VicPD received a call after a local spotted a dog left in a vehicle. The dog appeared lethargic.
VicPD called animal control services who were deployed to the area, but could not find the vehicle.
Thank you to all the #yyj media who have helped spread the word, but unfortunately some people didn't get the message. Officers are at a call where a dog has been left in a vehicle and appears lethargic….. Please leave your dog at home. pic.twitter.com/Rzi9lW2uGg
The teams are hoping the owner arrived in time to get home with the dog safely.
“It’s just unfortunate that people keep making these bad decisions,” said police spokesperson Const. Matt Rutherford. “This needs to be a reminder not to leave dogs in cars.”
This is the second call police received in as many weeks, though Rutherford said that the calls tend to increase throughout the summer.
Anyone who spots an animal in distress in a car can call the police at 911 or animal control services at 250-414-0233.
