Victoria Police attended the 900-block of Pandora Avenue early Tuesday morning after receiving calls of a stabbing.

Police found a man who had been stabbed outside of Our Place at 919 Pandora Ave.

The man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police spokesperson Const. Matt Rutherford said the victim was not cooperative with police, and that no additional information about the incident is currently available.

