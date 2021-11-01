VicPD officers chased down a suspect in an apparent attempted carjacking in the Johnson Street Parkade on Sunday morning (Oct. 31). (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria police chase down suspect after attempted carjacking in parkade

Downtown dash ends with arrest at Johnson and Broad streets early Sunday morning

A downtown chase of a man suspected of what police are calling an apparent attempted carjacking in a parkade led to his arrest by Victoria police Sunday morning (Oct. 31).

The incident began when patrol officers arrived at the Johnson Street parkade at 7 a.m., responding to a report that a man had unsuccessfully attempted to open a door but smashed a rear window of a vehicle leaving the facility.

According to a VicPD release, officers located the suspect leaving the scene and were unsuccessful in deploying a Taser device before giving chase on foot. Additional responding officers eventually brought the suspect to the ground near the intersection of Johnson and Broad streets.

The man was transported to VicPD cells and later released with a court date and conditions. Anyone with other information about the incident is asked to call the VicPD non-emergency line at 250-995-7654 ext. 1 and ask to speak to the report desk.

