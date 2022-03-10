VicPD and the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team respond to an incident in the 1900-block of Douglas Street March 10. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)

Victoria police close road, deal with incident in 1900-block of Douglas

Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team, VicPD called to 1900-block of Douglas Street

Victoria police are asking residents to avoid the 1900-block of Douglas Street as officers deal with an incident.

Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team and Victoria Police Department were called to an incident at a multi-unit temporary housing facility on Thursday (March 10).

Chatham Street between Douglas and Government streets is closed to traffic shortly after noon, VicPD said on social media.

More to come…

