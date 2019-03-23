Delmer Esau was reported missing on March 19 after failing to show up for a scheduled medical appointment. (Vic PD)

Victoria police concerned about missing man’s well-being

Victoria police are concerned for the well-being of a man missing since March 19.

Officers are asking for the public’s help in finding 43-year-old Delmer Esau.

Esau is a Caucasian man standing five feet, eight inches tall and weighing 130 pounds.

He has long brown hair – which he typically wears in a ponytail – and he is known to wear a black “Guns N Roses” baseball hat.

Delmer was reported missing on March 19 after failing to show up for a scheduled medical appointment.

Police are concerned for his welfare.

If you see Delmer Esau, call 911.

