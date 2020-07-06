A member or members of the Victoria Police Department are being investigated by the Professional Standards Section after a man was taken into custody in the 1000-block of Pandora Avenue. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria police conduct under review after arrest on Pandora Avenue

Police say man was screaming and walking into traffic before being taken into custody

Victoria police conduct is being reviewed after a man was taken into custody on Pandora Avenue.

According to the Victoria Police Department, officers were on duty in the 1000-block of Pandora Avenue when they saw a man throw a garbage can into moving traffic, and then throw a second garbage can onto a sidewalk with pedestrians on it.

The man was also reportedly screaming and walking into moving traffic.

“The officers went into traffic and arrested the man for mischief and placed him in handcuffs,” said VicPD public affairs officer Cam MacIntyre. “The man was uncooperative while under escort but was ultimately moved to a police vehicle and transported to cells at VicPD.”

Police said the man had no injuries from the incident and was later released without charges.

The department’s Professional Standards Section is reviewing the incident and the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner has been notified. VicPD would not provide any further information on the incident, including how many officers were involved.

The investigation is unrelated to a criminal investigation of a VicPD officer, who is suspended from duty while under investigation.

READ ALSO: Victoria police officer suspended pending criminal, disciplinary investigations

Victoria officer injured arresting robbery suspect
Kamloops RCMP officer’s conduct under review after blackface jokes on social media

Most Read