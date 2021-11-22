The Victoria Police Department credits public action and its Instagram account for helping locate a suspect in a call reporting a man wielding a hatchet and chasing another man Nov. 18. (Black Press Media file photo)

The Victoria Police Department credits public action and its Instagram account for helping locate a suspect in a call reporting a man wielding a hatchet and chasing another man Nov. 18. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria police credit Instagram with quick arrest in hatchet call

Man arrested has prior convictions stemming from several incidents, VicPD says

A man arrested in connection with a dramatic hatchet chase Thursday is well known to police having prior convictions on many charges.

The man was arrested by members of the Integrated Canine Service and VicPD after a caller recognized him from a photo posted to the VicPD Instagram account.

The incident started Nov. 18 around 1 p.m. with police called to the 700-block of Fort Street for a report of a man wielding a hatchet and chasing another man.

READ ALSO: Victoria police arrest suspect after man was chased with hatchet

The victim fled and approached a group of people waiting outside a nearby business asking for help.

The suspect left the area, but not before a witness took a photograph and shared the suspect’s photo with officers once they arrived. The photo spread on social media.

A short time later, a citizen saw the man’s photo on Instagram called 911. Police service dog Koa and officers located and arrested the suspect and recovered a hatchet. The man was taken to cells and held for court.

No physical injuries were reported from the incident. Police are working to determine if this incident is connected to other reports of a man chasing people with a hatchet downtown. Anyone with information is asked to call VicPD at 250-995-7654 or report anonymously through Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

