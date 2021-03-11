Victoria police de-escalate armed man in mental health crisis

Victoria police say they de-escalated an armed man in a mental health crisis Thursday morning.

Shortly before 11:30 a.m. on March 11, officers were called to a medical facility for a report that a man in a mental health crisis was threatening people with a knife. Officers located a man outside the facility holding the knife to his own neck.

Using crisis intervention and de-escalation training, VicPD said officers convinced the man to drop the knife and surrender to police. He was taken to hospital for a mental health assessment.

No one was injured in the incident.

