Victoria Police Department asks for community help locating missing woman

Jennifer Lybbert was last seen Dec. 30 (Courtesy of VicPD)

The Victoria Police Department is seeking information regarding the disappearance of 34-year-old Jennifer Lybbert.

Lybbert was last seen Dec. 30 at Hillside Mall and was reported missing on New Year’s Day, according to VicPD.

She is 5’1” tall with blue eyes and long strawberry-blonde hair.

She is often seen wearing black leggings, black and pink shoes, a white purse and a long black coat.

Those with information regarding Jennifer Lybbert should call the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654 extension 1.

