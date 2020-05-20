Victoria Police Department revamps app to help public stay connected in case of emergency

The Victoria Police Department updated and rebranded its mobile app to help address the ongoing need to issue alerts about high-risk missing people, area-specific crimes and COVID-19-related updates.
VicPD Connect provides push-based notifications. In the event of an active public emergency, police will use the VicPD Connect app, along with other public notification systems and social media to notify the public with what they need to know to stay safe.
The app also provides users with the ability to submit crime reports and traffic complaints, get the most recent community updates and submit tips to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers.
After several years of offering the mobileVicPD app, the department turned to “internal experts” to develop the most recent version. “The internally developed app was created at a cost savings,” reads a release.
The VicPD Connect app is available for free on the Google Play and the Apple store. For more information about the app visit vicpd.ca/vicpdconnect.
