Victoria Police Department say 83-year-old woman is safe after reported being missing

The search for a Victoria senior reported missing Saturday afternoon was successful, according to Victoria Police Department (VPD).

“Frances Ricks, who was the subject of a high-risk missing person alert, has been located,” said Cst. Cam MacIntyre of VPD’s Public Affairs Department in a release issued 8:40 p.m.. “She is safe.”

Victoria Police Department had reported the 83-year-old missing Saturday afternoon, having issued an appeal for the public’s help in helping to find the woman, who police say has an unspecified medical condition.

