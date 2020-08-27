VicPD is warning the public about a bomb threat hoax that is targeting businesses across Canada. (Black Press Media File)

Victoria Police Department warns of bomb threat scam targeting businesses across Canada

Officers believe bomb threat designed to extort money

Victoria police are warning local businesses after four reports of a Canada-wide bomb hoax.

READ ALSO: Undercover Victoria drug trafficking investigation leaves 17 people facing 18 charges

In the suspected hoax, businesses are targeted by an email threatening that their business will be attacked with a bomb if funds are not transferred to a bitcoin account within 80 hours. According to police, businesses across Canada have received these threats but no evidence of explosives have turned up which leads officers to believe the threats are a hoax designed to use fear to extort money.

READ ALSO: Sooke mother calls for action after 15-year-old poked by discarded syringe in Saanich park

The Victoria Police Department advises anyone who receives an email making similar threats, to not send any bitcoin and call the non-emergency line at 250-9957654.

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Victoria Police Department

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Drugstores ramp up COVID-19 testing as part of health-care push amid pandemic

Just Posted

Victoria Police Department warns of bomb threat scam targeting businesses across Canada

Officers believe bomb threat designed to extort money

Victoria fire department douses Beacon Hill brush fire

Fire appears to have been started by improperly discarded smoking material

Learning groups, scattered lunches new norm for Greater Victoria students

SD61 announces plan for 2020-2021 school year

Undercover Victoria drug trafficking investigation leaves 17 people facing 18 charges

Five people arrested, 12 still wanted on warrants

Saanich starts talks with UVic, Camosun over concerns about off-campus student housing

Council looks solve parking, rental issues raised at public hearing on unrelated occupancy

COVID-19: Most secondary students in person at B.C. schools

Province approves 60 school district pandemic plans

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Aug. 25

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you think the province is taking all the necessary precautions in its plans for students to return to school?

B.C. students head back to class Sept. 10

B.C. dads file suit against province over back-to-school COVID plan

Bernard Trest and Gary Shuster say it’s ‘unconscionable’ to reopen schools without more risk mitigation

Analyst says NHL should have postponed playoff games after NBA boycott

NHL players are discussing how to protest racial injustice after NBA, other professional leagues postponed games

Drugstores ramp up COVID-19 testing as part of health-care push amid pandemic

Community access and convenience are a critical advantage drugstores can cultivate

B.C. reports 62 cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

There are currently 21 people in hospital, seven of whom are in ICU

Suspect arrested after allegedly fleeing from Nanaimo RCMP in pickup and on foot

Staff sergeant says suspect made Olympic efforts to try to get away from law enforcement

NBA postpones all games tonight after players protest

Decision to protest comes in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake last weekend in Wisconsin

Most Read