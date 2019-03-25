Police Services Dog Alpha helped out in two arrests in the past 10 days (File submitted/VicPD)

Victoria Police Department’s K9s help make three arrests

Police Services Dogs Alpha and Zender have had a busy few weeks

Over 10 days two of the Victoria Police Department’s police service dogs (PSD) helped make three arrests.

On March 16, PSD Alpha and his partner stopped a man who was rummaging through a donation bin in the Tillicum Mall parking lot.

The officer recognized the man from previous instances and soon realized the man was wanted on outstanding warrants. Upon the arrival of the Saanich Police cover, the man tried to run. Alpha barked at the man, who stopped and was safely taken into custody.

ALSO READ: Victoria sees first conviction for attack on police dog

On March 23, PSD Zender helped make two arrests over two night shifts.

Around 4 a.m. Zender and his partner asissted Saanich Police as they located a suspicious vehicle. The man driving was breaching conditions, and was known to be violent. Zender assisted with the arrest, gaining compliance by barking.

ALSO READ: Retired police service dog dies after eight years with VicPD

On his next night shift, around 11 p.m. the same day, Zender and his partner helped Saanich Police once again with the location of a suspect of an assault in the 100-block of Hastings Street in Saanich.

Zender began tracking near a shed on the property where the assault occurred. The suspect was hiding in the shed, and taken into custody.

Neither Alpha nor Zender came into direct contact with the suspects in these arrests.

