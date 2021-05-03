Victoria police dog assists in arrest of wanted man

Victoria Police Service Dog Jonny assisted in the arrest of a wanted man May 1. (Courtesy of VicPD)

Victoria police dog Jonny was called to the scene Saturday to assist in the arrest of a man after he fled from officers.

At 11:30 p.m., police were called to the 900-block of North Park Street for a report of a man lying on the ground. Officers checked to make sure the man was alright and he told them he was just resting and not in medical distress.

Further questioning by police revealed that he was the subject of two unendorsed warrants out of Saanich for breach of probation and theft. Before police could take him into custody though, the man fled the scene.

Officers lost sight of the man and had to call police dog Jonny in to help them. Jonny tracked the 24-year-old suspect to the 900-block of Pembroke Street where he was found hiding in the bushes. He was arrested without further incident and held in custody to await court.

