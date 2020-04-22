Victoria police service dog Zender helped arrest a wanted man in James Bay Tuesday evening. (Photo courtesy of VicPD)

Victoria police dog captures wanted man

Man fled police in James Bay neighbourhood

A canine member of the Victoria Police Department helped capture a man with a history of running from police Tuesday evening.

The incident started around 5:30 p.m., when patrol officers and the VicPD K9 team were called to the 200-block of Dallas Road for a report that a man – wanted on unendorsed warrants and in breach of his recognizance (bail) – had been seen.

READ ALSO: VicPD service dog tracks down break and enter suspect

The man fled before police arrived and multiple police units helped search for him. But by 7:30 p.m., police service dog Zender had found him just a few kilometres away, in the 400-block of Quebec Street.

Zender and a human officer took the man into custody without incident or injury. The man was arrested for breaching his bail and additional warrants. He was held for morning court.

