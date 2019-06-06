Victoria Police dog Havoc helps arrest man following two break-in attempts

A man tried to enter two Fairfield homes on Wednesday night

A Victoria Police K9 unit helped arrest a man in Fairfield on Wednesday night after two attempted break-ins.

Around 8:15 p.m., a man broke into a home in the 500-block of Linden Ave. by forcing open a back door.

Early yesterday evening PSD Jonny and PSD Havoc teamed up with @vicpdcanada “C Watch” patrol to locate and arrest a male for two residential break and enters one in which the resident was home and confronted the suspect. #teamwork #yyj #gooddogs — Victoria Police K9 (@VicPDK9) June 6, 2019

The resident was at home, and was able to force the man to leave before calling police.

Officers deployed their service dog, Havoc.

Around 10 minutes later, the suspect allegedly attempted a second break in in the 1000-block of Collinson Street one block away.

Havoc tracked the man down and he was arrested on the porch of a house in the 600-block of Vancouver St. He struggled with the officers but was safely taken into custody, where he remains.

