One person in custody after Monday incident

PSD Zender assisted with the arrest of a man brandishing a knife and needle in Victoria Monday night. (Victoria Police/Twitter)

A member of the Victoria Police Department’s K9 Unit got a special shout out Tuesday morning.

PSD Zender and other K9 officers assisted with the arrest of a man brandishing a needle and a knife in the 2600-block of Quadra Street Monday night.

One person is in custody and no injuries were reported.

