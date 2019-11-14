Victoria police find fentanyl, cocaine, meth and cash during downtown arrest

Police seized drugs and arrested three people during a late night stop in downtown Victoria.

On Oct. 30 just after 8 p.m., an off-duty VicPD officer noticed suspicious activity in a vehicle in a parking lot in the 1800-block of Store Street. She called on-duty patrol officers, who arrived a short time later and began an investigation.

Officers searched three people and the vehicle, finding significant amounts of cash and drugs, as well as weapons including knives and pepper spray. All three occupants were arrested.

Officers seized $17,454 CAD and $480 USD, as well as 96 combined grams of fentanyl and heroin, 66 grams of crystal meth, and 2.79 grams of crack cocaine. Police also seized the vehicle and recovered evidence of alleged drug trafficking activity including mobile phones, scales, drug packaging and “score sheets.”

