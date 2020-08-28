Victoria police find replica firearms while searching Beacon Hill Park for a different firearm call

Police still searching for man spotted loading a gun in the park

Victoria police found two replica firearms during a search for a man who was spotted loading a firearm in Beacon Hill Park on Thursday morning. (Courtesy of VicPD)

The search for a man who was reported loading a gun in Beacon Hill Park on Thursday yielded two other unrelated replica firearms.

Officers were called to the park after a person called 911 to report a man had been loading a firearm. According to police, there was a significant time delay in the initial report reaching officers as the person who first spotted the man called another staff member at their place of employment and then called police.

Police searched the park but did not find the man.

During the search, officers came across another man near a 12-foot utility trailer in the park. While officers spoke with this second man, they saw a gun case in plain view and asked about its contents.

The man, who has court-ordered conditions not to possess weapons, told police there were two replica firearms in the case. The replica firearms were seized and will be destroyed.

Police are still searching for the man spotted loading a firearm.

