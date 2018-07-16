Victoria police find woman hiding replica handgun in purse

A Victoria woman was arrested after police found her in possession of a replica handgun Sunday evening.

Officers were called to the 1400-block of Government Street just before 6 p.m. after a passerby spotted a woman in an alley with what appeared to be a black handgun.

Upon arrival, Patrol officers found the suspect and observed her placing the alleged handgun into her purse.

From behind cover, officers issued voice commands to the suspect who was initially non-compliant, refusing to come out and give herself up, or to put down her purse.

Utilizing de-escalation training, officers were able to engage with the suspect and after a short period of time, the woman gave herself up to officers and was arrested without further incident.

A black replica firearm was seized and the file remains under investigation.

