Victoria police fire beanbag weapon after reports of knife-wielding suspect

Victoria police say a person armed with a knife has been taken into custody.
Officers responded to a report about a person in distress just before 3 p.m. Monday (March 27).
Police quickly found the person near the float plane terminal on Victoria’s Inner Harbour.
Police say the person was holding a knife and fled when officers approached, and they deployed a a weapon that fires beanbags and took them into custody.
Officers say they recovered a knife from the scene.
This incident remains under investigation.
Anyone with relevant information is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654.
