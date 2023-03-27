Victoria responded to a report about a person in distress just before 3 p.m. Monday (March 27). (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria police fire beanbag weapon after reports of knife-wielding suspect

Incident down by Inner Harbour

Victoria police say a person armed with a knife has been taken into custody.

Officers responded to a report about a person in distress just before 3 p.m. Monday (March 27).

Police quickly found the person near the float plane terminal on Victoria’s Inner Harbour.

Police say the person was holding a knife and fled when officers approached, and they deployed a a weapon that fires beanbags and took them into custody.

Officers say they recovered a knife from the scene.

This incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654.

