(Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria police, fire crews investigating suspicious fire at U-Haul business

Two vehicles, two storage units damaged in the fire

Victoria emergency crews are investigating a suspicious fire at a storage and vehicle rental business that happened on Sunday night.

READ ALSO: Serious crash in View Royal sends several people to hospital

Victoria Fire Department requested the assistance of the Victoria Police Department for a suspicious fire at U-Haul Moving and Storage of Victoria, in the 700-block of Topaz Avenue just before 10 p.m.

READ ALSO: Tent in Centennial Square destroyed by fire on Monday morning

Two storage units and two vehicles were damaged in the fire. No injuries were reported.

Police are asking anyone with information on these fires to call 250-995-7654 or report anonymously by calling Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Arson

Victoria police, fire crews investigating suspicious fire at U-Haul business

