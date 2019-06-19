Victoria police hand out Civic Service Awards

The Victoria Police Department will be handing out VicPD Civic Service Awards to several community members who have gone above and beyond. On Monday, several Victoria Fire Department firefighters will be recognized along with crew members from an excavation company for their work during the Plaza Hotel fire.

READ ALSO: Fire ravages empty downtown Victoria building

A woman who helped in an overdose situation by providing emergency assistance to an unconscious driver in May will receive an award for her work. Two men who lent a hand in an armed robbery investigation at a cannabis dispensary in June and another man who assisted an officer during an arrest in February will also be featured.

Reserve constable Tristan Pakosh will also be acknowledged for his unmatched volunteer service. Pakosh volunteered over 100 hours in one month — the equivalent of one year of service — this year.

The VicPD say this award was created to highlight the community members who have “stepped up and done the right thing in our communities.”

READ ALSO: Province sides with VicPD in decision to hire six more officers

Chief Del Manak will be bestowing these VicPD Civic Service Awards. Other awards may also be handed out during the ceremony.

@devonscarlett

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.