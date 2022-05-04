Victoria police hunt for suspect in random weekend attack on woman in James Bay

Woman walking dog when attacked from behind and thrust face-first into building

A woman randomly assaulted in an apparent robbery attempt Saturday in James Bay is recovering from head and facial injuries.

Victoria police are hunting for a suspect in the April 30 incident, which reportedly happened about 10 p.m. as the woman was walking her dog in the 400-block of Simcoe Street. A man suddenly pushed her from behind into the corner of a building, causing the woman to strike the wall face-first, the Victoria Police Department said in a release.

As the woman lay on the ground, the suspect rifled through her pockets before fleeing the scene. Nothing was reported stolen in the incident.

The woman gave police details of the unprovoked attack on Tuesday, the same day she went to hospital experiencing symptoms from her head injury. Her injuries are considered non-life-threatening, but continue to impact her well-being.

Police are searching for a Caucasian man described as being approximately 50-years-old, standing six feet tall with a slim build. He had grey hair and was wearing a blue or green jacket. Investigators are canvassing the immediate area for surveillance video that may have caught a glimpse of the suspect.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect, or has video footage from the area of the 400-block of Simcoe Street from last Saturday night around 10 p.m., is asked to call the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654 ext. 1 or report what you know anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-877-TIPS (8477).

